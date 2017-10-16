TOP 5

STORIES

Get the Look

Kate Bosworth’s Blush Is The Flirtiest Thing You’ll See All Day

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
7
Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Fresh as a daisy! Kate Bosworth rocked the flirtiest beauty look last week courtesy of makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. The key to the whole deal? Her rosy flush, which was equal parts girly and healthy. A generous dose of blush wakes the face up, brightens the complexion and even gives off a youthful glow — you know, the kind you get with a new love. Here are some of our favorites to get our blushing beauty on. They'll add a swoosh of sweet color to your look and instantly put some pep in your step!