Ready or not, Fall is on its way and it'll be here before you know it. If you're a Summer lover who is dreading the end of bikini season, there is a consolation: Along with the dropping temperatures comes cool Fall fashion.
Kate Mara, for instance, just got Us really excited to swap out our wardrobes when she strutted her stuff dressed in an Elizabeth and James floral bomber jacket in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 23. Bomber jackets have been on trend for a while, and this patterned version is an extra chic take on the look. Scroll through the photos below to shop the actress' exact silk coat from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion label, and eight more floral bombers!