Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Swimsuit Collection Now...
Kendall and Kylie Jenner know a thing or two about rocking a bathing suit. And now, they are sharing that beachside wisdom with the rest of Us! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars launched a Kendall + Kylie swimwear capsule collection Monday, July 17, exclusively at Revolve.com consisting of 23 pieces inspired by ‘80s-style bathing suits that their mother used to wear. Check out the collection here!