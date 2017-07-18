TOP 5

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Swimsuit Capsule Collection

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Kendall and Kylie Jenner know a thing or two about rocking a bathing suit. And now, they are sharing that beachside wisdom with the rest of Us! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars launched a Kendall + Kylie swimwear capsule collection Monday, July 17, exclusively at Revolve.com consisting of 23 pieces inspired by ‘80s-style bathing suits that their mother used to wear. Check out the collection here!