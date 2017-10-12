TOP 5

STORIES

red carpet Style

Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss Slayed on the What Comes Around Goes Around Anniversary Party 

6
getty images

Vintage luxury shop What Comes Around Goes Around celebrated the one-year anniversary of the brand’s Beverly Hills location on October 11 in California. Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Karlie Kloss were amongst those in attendance. From how to style jeans to a modern way to wear a leather jacket, the event brought it in the fashion inspiration department. See their red carpet looks!