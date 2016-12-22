Get Rocker Tees Like Kendall, Kourtney and More

And the beat goes on! Rocker tees are a staple that celebs have held on to all year — but can you blame them? The vintage (and vintage-inspired) tops are a simple way to add edge to staples that already hang in your closet. Keep scrolling to see how Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars modeled them, plus, shop some shirts of your own.
With a Shimmery Skirt
"I’m a huge Pat Benatar fan," Constance Zimmer told the Hollywood Reporter at a Beverly Hills event for the publication on December 7. She paired her Janey Lopaty Vintage tee with a red and black sequined pencil skirt by Milly, black Sarah Flint pumps, an Edie Parker clutch and jewelry by Hearts on Fire, Vanessa Lianne, Miansai, Effy and Alison Lou Fine Jewelry.
Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty
