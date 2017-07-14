Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Cameron Diaz’s Beachy Style
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Cameron Diaz’s Beachy Style
Red Carpet
See Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldana and More Slaying the...
Beauty News
Caudalie Celebrates Bastille Day With a French Kiss Lip...
Get The Look
Bella Hadid Can't Stop Wearing This Sports Bra-Like...
Beauty News
Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks Now Come in Matte: See the...
Red Carpet
Flower power! In Hollywood, everything is coming up roses – and hydrangeas, lilies and poppies. Check out 10 top looks.