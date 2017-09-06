Shop the Look
Kendall Jenner Just Served Up Fall's Cool-Girl Outfit
Kendall Jenner Just Served Up Fall's Cool-Girl Outfit:...
Shop the Look
Let Kendall Jenner help redefine your perfect fall outfit. The supermodel, 21, strutted her stuff in NYC on Wednesday, September 6, doing oversized comfort the cool girl way (and she totally nailed white after Labor Day!). Jenner paired a boyfriend blazer with distressed denim, a pop-of-color tee, pointed toe booties and skinny sunglasses. Want to recreate this eye-catching ensemble? Scroll through the photos below to shop similar styles.