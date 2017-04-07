Khloé Kardashian's Favorite New Accessory Is a Bit of a Throwback

Khloé Kardashian is a real-life Regina George — if only because of her love of hoop earrings! Unlike the Mean Girls antagonist, however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, wants all of her followers to embrace the trend that first became popular in the '60s.

“Get that hoop game strong!” she wrote in a blog post titled, “Hoop Earrings Are Everything.”

The reality star, dating Tristan Thompson since early fall, then shared her eight favorite styles, ranging from a simple $8 set to a classy pair of $295 golden rings.

“You dolls know I'm in a long-term relationship with my hoop earrings,” Kardashian continued. “I basically feel naked without them! Lately, this look is having a MAJOR moment!”

Hoop earrings made their comeback in the '90s, and with everything from chokers to the decade's beloved sitcoms getting a 21st century spin, Kardashian is on point with calling the revival of this trend. In fact, the Good American jeans founder — who’s been rocking hoops since the summer — isn’t the only celeb to jump on board. Rihanna, Blake Lively and Debra Messing have all donned the dramatic danglers in the past few months.

Scroll down to view our five favorites from Kardashian’s picks, and check out her blog to see her other hoop selections.