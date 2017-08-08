TOP 5

Khloe Kardashian Just Got the Haircut of the Summer

By Beth Shapouri
Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, August 7, to show off a new haircut — a blunt-cut bob by her go-to stylist Jen Atkin. With this look, she joins stars like Kerry Washington and Lucy Hale on the growing list of celebrities with straight-across, short hairstyles. One major reason celebs are loving this trend? It makes locks look fuller! See the stunning proof on these stylish stars.