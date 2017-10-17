The new face of the Kiehl’s holiday collection is, drumroll, please: Mickey Mouse! The beloved mouse brings magic to Kiehl’s ninth annual Limited Edition Charitable Holiday collection. The collection, which has featured famous collaborators such as Faile and Jeff Koons in the past, will now work with the iconic Disney character. The collection features some of the brands best sellers like Ultra Facial Cleanser and Lip Balm #1. And If that’s not enough to entice you, know that Kiehl’s has pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the limited edition collection to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization known to have fed over 46 million people around the USA. The collection launches on November 2, but scroll through to get a jumpstart on your wish list!

