Kim and Kanye's TheKidsSupply Collection Drops Today - Scoop Up These Picks Now!

By Christina Baez
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Swish! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have dropped a new collection of children’s clothing through their site, The Kids Supply, with sizes 2 -12. Now every kid can be just as fashion forward as North and Saint West. The collection has an array of different pieces from fuzzy leopard slippers to a doodled down denim jacket. Each piece oozing cool kid vibes — scroll down to see the threads! 