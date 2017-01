Toning it down? After Kim Kardashian’s tragic Parisian robbery in October 2016, the Kimoji entrepreneur reemerged with a more toned-down look for 2017. Gone are her blingy diamond rings and skintight dresses — now, the mom of two is choosing simpler gold pieces and looser separates. Keep scrolling to see how Kardashian has switched up her style.

Credit: X17online.com