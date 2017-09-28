Kylie Jenner’s baby with Travis Scott isn’t the only project she’s working on … the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just dropped another sunglasses collaboration with Quay Australia.



The latest collection of QuayxKylie was “inspired by the DGAF of the 80’s and 90’s.” The three new style names — Unbothered, 20’s and As If! — seem appropriate for the 20-year-old reality star, who flaunts her pre-pregnancy abs as she rocks the Unbothered pair in black and mint in this exclusive image.

“Always bring the drama, but stay Unbothered,” the sunnies’ description says. Not only are the shades chic, but there’s a bonus: the reflective lenses are perfect for avoiding pesky paparazzi camera flashes!

Scroll through to see all of the sick styles and colors in her latest collab, which will be available to buy on Wednesday, October 4 for $65.