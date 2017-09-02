TOP 5

Every Labor Day Beauty Sale to Shop This Weekend

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Beauty lovers rejoice! While we seldom see beauty specials en masse, there are a number of major sales occurring over Labor Day weekend, which is pretty convenient for all that back-to-school cosmetics shopping we’ve been meaning to do. Check out the curated-by-Stylish list of the best beauty sales to shop this holiday weekend and get your credit cards ready for some serious glam (and savings!).