Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless for Sexy CR Fashion Book Shoot

Nails
OPI's Newest Nail Polish Line Inspired By This...
TOP 5
STORIES
Nails
OPI's Newest Nail Polish Line Inspired By This...
Style News
Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless for Sexy CR Fashion Book...
Beauty News
This New Skincare Line Helps You Glam Up Down There —...
Beauty News
The Secret to Khloe's Perfect Nude Pout Is Not What You...
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: The Best Products for Fine Lines...
Style News
Just a few months after turning 18 years old, Lily-Rose Depp is revealing a whole new side of herself. The model, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, stripped down for a sexy shoot for CR Fashion Book's new 11th edition issue. Scroll through the photos below to see every shot.