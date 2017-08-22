TOP 5

STORIES

Style News

Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless for Sexy CR Fashion Book Shoot

By Talia Ergas
5
Steven Klein

Just a few months after turning 18 years old, Lily-Rose Depp is revealing a whole new side of herself. The model, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, stripped down for a sexy shoot for CR Fashion Book's new 11th edition issue. Scroll through the photos below to see every shot. 