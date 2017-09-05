Shop the Look
It’s good to be bad! Here at Stylish, we love nothing more than when our favorite beauty products get a Disney makeover. And while the Lip Smacker Nightmare Before Christmas collection in 2016 was hard to top, it seems that your childhood favorite lip balm brand might just have done it again, this time with Lip Smacker Disney Villains Tsum Tsums.
You can currently pick up the new Tsum Tsum collection at drugstores and wherever Lip Smacker is sold, but you'll have to to wait to scoop them up on the Lip Smacker website on September 27. Until then, check out all of the villains including Maleficent, Cruella de Vil and Ursula, who got the Tsum Tsum treatment.