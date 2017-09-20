TOP 5

Not all nudes are created equal — and MAC knows that. The beauty brand just released it’s second collaboration with Nicki Minaj, but released alongside the new Minaj lippies are 14 all new shades of neutral lipstick for a "your lips but better" effect that works for the widest range of skin tones yet. The new lipsticks will come in classic MAC finishes like amplified, matte and cremesheen, and there will also be two lipglass shades released as well! The new neutrals collection will be available on on September 21 on MAC and maccosmetics.com, but until then check out the collection here!