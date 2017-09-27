Want to get glowing, youthful skin just like Madonna? Now you can! Her Madgesty launched MDNA Skin on Tuesday, September 26, in New York City, and dished all about the line. Every product contains M.T.PARCA Thermal Water from Italy, which has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging effects and was developed exclusively for MDNA Skin.

The pop star, wearing a Ralph Lauren leather dress with apron detail and Urban Decay lipstick in Liar, said the one product she’d bring if stranded on a desert island is the Rose Mist. "I use these products on my children,” she said. “I attack my children with the rose mist.”

"This isn't a vanity project even though it's connected to vanity,” Madonna continued, adding that the products aren’t just for your face. “I have used the mask on my butt,” she revealed. “Don't you want soft skin on your butt? The butt has an audience!”

Scroll through to see all of the products from MDNA Skincare, which are now available at Barneys and MDNASKIN.com.