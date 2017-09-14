TOP 5

STORIES

Celebrity Beauty

Mandy Moore Has a New Gig as Garnier's New Ambassador: Take a Look Back at Her Best Hairstyles

By Carly Sloane
5
Mandy Moore attends FYC Panel Event for 20th Century Fox and NBC's 'This Is Us' at Paramount Studios on August 14, 2017 in Hollywood, California. JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Doing it up! Mandy Moore has tried her hand at a variety of beauty and hair looks throughout the years, so it was only natural that Garnier tapped her as their new brand ambassador. To celebrate the news, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share some of her iconic hair looks throughout the years and Stylish rounded up their top 5 favorites — scroll through to see them all! 