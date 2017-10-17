Tressed to Kill
5 Totally Different Ways Margot Robbie Styles Her Bob
Short hair can be just as versatile as the longest of long locks. Proof? Margot Robbie’s bob haircut. The star of Goodbye Christopher Robin has been on a whirlwind press tour promoting the flick and has turned up at every engagement with her hair styled in a chic and inventive way. From smooth and sleek, to tousled, wet-looking and even flipped up at the sides, see how the star has continually reinvented her ‘do.