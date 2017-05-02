TOP 5

STORIES

Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 Afterparties Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By Megan French
12
PressPhotoDirectLA / MEGA

After Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and more stars turned heads on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet, they swapped their statement-making outfits for equally cool afterparty looks. See what the stars changed into before they hit the dance floor and mingled with fellow A-listers at post-gala fetes in New York City on Monday, May 1.