Met Gala 2017 Best Beauty Trend: Bobs

Met Gala 2017
All the Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Looks
TOP 5
STORIES
Met Gala 2017
All the Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Looks
Met Gala 2017
Met Gala 2017 Afterparties: See What the Stars Wore
Met Gala 2017
Rihanna Outdoes Everyone in Comme des Garcons at 2017...
Met Gala 2017
These Are the Top 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2017...
Exclusive
Blake Lively and J. Lo Wore Actual 24K Gold on Their...
Met Gala 2017
Super-short bobs, real and faux, were the most head-turning red carpet beauty trend at the Met Gala 2017 in NYC on May 1. Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington, Karlie Kloss and other A-listers modeled the cream of the crop — scroll through the gallery below!