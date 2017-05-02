Met Gala 2017: Most Outrageous Hair and Makeup Looks

Met Gala 2017
All the Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Looks
TOP 5
STORIES
Met Gala 2017
All the Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Looks
Met Gala 2017
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Butt, Is Nearly Nude at Met...
Met Gala 2017
J.Lo and A-Rod Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala
Met Gala 2017
Serena Williams Turns Heads at the Met Gala — See Her...
Met Gala
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Make Red Carpet Debut at 2017...
Red Carpet Style
Selena Gomez's pink eyeshadow, Lily Collins' bob and Joan Smalls' lip rings were the night's most memorable hair and makeup looks at the Met Gala in NYC on May 1 — scroll through the gallery!