TOP 5

STORIES

Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Fashion: Bling Worth Millions of Dollars

By Monique Meneses
10
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that they got. Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow dazzled in millions of dollars worth of diamonds and other gems at the Met Gala 2017 in NYC on May 1 — scroll through the gallery below!