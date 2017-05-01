TOP 5

Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Anna Wintour, Gisele Bündchen and countless more stars hit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala 2017 on Monday, May 1, in NYC, where they celebrated the evening's theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Scroll to see what everyone wore!