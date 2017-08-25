When we first heard that Miranda Kerr keeps a heart-shaped rose quartz crystal in her bra, we weren't sure what to think. Is that really true? Isn't it uncomfortable? Does it ever fall out?

But then, Stylish stumbled upon Max & Vera, a lingerie brand that actually specializes in bras complete with holders for carrying around your favorite crystals. (Apparently this really is a thing!)

If you're into the idea of toting an energy rock in your undergarment, check out Max & Vera's special crystal bra line below. There's even a sports bra!