Kaia Gerber is Quickly Reaching Supermodel Status: See Her Runway Looks

By Christina Baez
Jacopo Raule/Getty

Kaia Gerber has made her fashion week runway debut this year and is quickly becoming the new ‘it’ girl. The daughter of model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, is catwalking her way to supermodel status by heating up all of the notable runways from Fenty x Puma to Saint Laurent. Scroll down to see her best runway moments! 