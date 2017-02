When it comes to the Oscars red carpet, it isn't just the dresses that are unforgettable. It's the A-list ladies wearing them — and the men by their sides! Whether they're still crazy in love, a la Beyoncé and Jay Z, or no longer together (RIP #Brangelina), they'll always have the Academy Awards. Scroll to see the most iconic Oscars couples of all time!

Credit: Clockwise from left: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2)