Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
TOP 5
STORIES
Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
Met Gala 2017
Most Outrageous Hair and Makeup Looks at the Met Gala
Met Gala 2017
See the Wildest Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks
Style Crush
Teyonah Parris: 'I Had No Clue What My Natural Hair...
Style Crush
Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Joan Smalls' Style
Met Gala 2017
Ahead of the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, Us Weekly is taking a look back at Lupita Nyong’o’s hair-raising ‘do, Nicole Richie’s gray-white mane and Taylor Swift’s goth makeup — see all the pics!