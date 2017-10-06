Fall is here which means we’re all in the midst of wardrobe switches. To ease the pain of transitioning your closet from warm weather minis to chilly weather classics, it always helps to indulge in a little fall sale action. As it happens, dresses are 50% off at Nasty Gal on October 6, which we at Stylish see as an excuse to buy more than a few. We’ve pulled together our favorite versatile and gorgeous frocks that will work no matter the occasion, whether you are headed to work or happy hour with your best girlfriends. See our faves and shop them for yourself!



By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

