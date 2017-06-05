Kevin Mazur/Getty

Katy Perry honored the victims of the Manchester attack in typical Katy Perry fashion — through her clothes. During the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, June 4, The “Swish, Swish” singer paid tribute to those who died in the terror incident by wearing a white, long-sleeved Sonia Rykiel dress featuring the photos of the victims on her neck, wrist and back.

During her two-song set, the 32-year-old pop artist performed an acoustic version of “Part of Me” as well as her 2013 hit “Roar.” During her performance, Perry spoke to the crowd, saying, “ I’m so honored and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love.” The icon added that love conquers fear and conquers hate, reminding the crowd that love is our greatest power.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

As previously reported, the attack killed 22 people and injured several dozen more when a bomb was detonated after Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22 at the Manchester Arena. In the wake of the tragedy, Grande arranged for Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Katy Perry to perform at One Love Manchester, the proceeds of which went to supporting the Manchester emergency fund. The concert, which sold-out to an audience of 50,000 and was streamed online, is reported to have raised $3 million dollars to aid the victims of the tragedy.

