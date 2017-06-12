Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Lindsay Lohan rocks a bob hairstyle for her new show Sick Note. We can’t be sure if she hit the scissors or if it’s a wig, but the 30-year-old Mean Girls actress took to her Instagram on Monday, June 12, to announce that she is joining the cast of the British comedy series Sick Note, and while the news is indeed major, so is her short hair.

😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Lohan posed with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, and actor Nick Frost, in the snapshot. For the role her signature fiery-red hair is styled into an asymmetrical, blunt bob, which is most likely a wig.

The former child star plays the daughter of Grint’s boss in the series, according to Variety. The show, which is said to be a comedy, follows Grint, 28, who plays Daniel Glass, a down-on-his-luck insurance rep who is accidentally told that he is terminally ill and keeps the misdiagnosis from his friends and family. Season one of the series will air in the U.K. this fall. Lohan will make her debut next year.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.