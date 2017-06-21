Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian fêted the launch of KKW Beauty at a private residence in L.A. on Tuesday, June 20, where she announced the creation of her very first product: the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit.

Available on KKWBeauty.com on June 21 at 9 a.m. PT, the kit, which has soft pink packaging that matched the decor at the launch event, will include one dual ended contour stick, one dual ended highlighter stick, one dual ended blending brush and sponge. The kit will be available in four shades and retails at $48.

Given that contouring and highlighting have long been the signature Kardashian look, it’s only fitting that her inaugural launch will focus on those techniques. “Over the years I've enjoyed switching up my makeup look, from a classic smokey eye, to a bold lip, or an all-over bronzed look, but one thing that’s always remained the same is my love for contouring” said Kardashian in a press release statement. The 36-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star added that she wanted to introduce her beauty line with a product that is really the basis around which her whole look is created.

For the launch, Kim appeared naturally bronzed and relaxed in a plain white dress, and wore her hair in beachy waves.

The Selfish author doesn’t just want the product to become a staple for every woman, though. She’s showing fans how to use the kits, too. In anticipation of the launch, Kardashian also released a video tutorial showing fans how she achieves her favorite looks with her Crème Contour and Highlight Kit.

In the clip, which she shared on her app, the reality star demos how she uses a lighter contour at the tip of her nose to shorten it and make it look “cute.” Kardashian also demonstrates how she would use the kit to make her forehead appear smaller and how to fake a well-rested appearance.

For now, the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit is the only product from KKW Beauty to be announced, but if this is any indication of what’s to come, it’s definitely going to be glam.

