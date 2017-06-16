Anthony Oudot / Barcroft Images

Anything boys can do, Zendaya can do better! Classically worn at white tie affairs, the tailcoat is the ultimate piece of formal apparel when it comes to menswear. And while menswear isn’t a new trend for women, Zendaya’s take on the look certainly is!

On Thursday, June 15, the 20-year-old singer-actress-designer appeared at BBC Radio One in London to promote her upcoming film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, wearing Burberry’s take on the tailcoat, cheekily reinventing the formal menswear piece.

Anthony Oudot / Barcroft Images

The "Replay" singer paired her black Burberry topper with a white embroidered smock tunic and distressed light wash cropped denim. While the tailcoat is tailored and adds a dressy structure to the Zapped star’s ensemble, her untucked, loose top and ripped jeans add playful contrast, giving the look a quirky vibe.

Her accessories were on point, too! The KC Undercover star embellished her outfit with a retro black newsboy cap. To finish the look, the CoverGirl spokesmodel coordinated with white stiletto pumps, which added a glam factor, and kept her makeup look natural with a nude lip.

Leave it to Zendaya to take a menswear classic and wear it better than the boys.

