Courtesy Chanel

Face forward! Wednesday, May 10, Chanel announced Kristen Stewart as the face of their groundbreaking new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel, out in September. The scent is the brand’s first new stand-alone fragrance creation in 15 years.

The film campaign was shot by British director Ringan Ledwidge. Karim Sadli shot the print campaign.

This is not Stewart’s first trip to the Chanel rodeo. An ambassador since 2013, she’s been the face of the Métiers d’Art collections, Paris-Dallas in 2014 and Paris to Rome in 2016. Additionally, She was the face of the Eyes 2016 and 2017 makeup campaigns, as well as the Fall 2016 Le Rouge collection, designed by the brand’s makeup artist Lucia Pica.

Very apropos, Stewart is the face of Chanel’s Gabrielle handbag, a new gender-neutral cross-body style designed by Karl Lagerfeld that’s also fronted by Cara Delevingne, Pharrell Williams and quintessential French woman Caroline de Maigret.

While lending her face to beauty, the Twilight saga star is also busy acting and directing. She stars in Lizzie, an upcoming film directed by Craig William Macneil. Her directorial debut Come Swim was seen at Sundance and will be showing at the Cannes Festival.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.