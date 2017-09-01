Photopix/GC Images

Hot mamma alert! Amal Clooney and Amanda Seyfried gave Us a double-dose of high octane glamour at 2017 Venice Film Festival. The human rights attorney and actress welcomed twins and a baby girl this year, respectively, but mommyhood isn’t putting a damper on their style — if anything, they’ve kicked things up a notch with gorgeous sheer gowns and eccentric embellishments.



Clooney, 39, is known for her quirky and feminine aesthetic, but since giving birth she has ventured into sexier styles — and her frock from her latest appearance is a perfect combination of her old vibe paired with her new one. This week, the new mom stepped out for dinner at the Hotel Danielle with her hubby George Clooney in an Ermanno Scervino minidress that was covered in cascading sheer polka dot tulle layered over a strapless black bodice. In other words? Clooney may have just reinvented lingerie-dressing. She also paired the sultry yet ultra-girly dress with a pair of satin slingback navy blue pumps, which Stylish is anticipating as a huge trend for fall.



To finish the look, Clooney swept back her thick, wavy raven locks into a half-up hairstyle and rocked a muted cranberry red lip, which was reportedly Charlotte Tilbury’s new Hollywood Lips liquid lipstick in the shade Screen Siren.



As for Seyfried, 31, the new mother and actress stunned at the premiere of First Reformed in a folksy black lace Alexander McQueen midi-length gown with a handkerchief hem and floral crystal embroideries. The lace dress served all of the vava-voom heat, while avoiding the nearly nude look. Seyfried paired the ensemble with next level Chopard drop earrings that featured 20.16-carats of amethysts, 22-carats of topaz and 3-carats of blue sapphires set in 18k white gold.



To finish her look, the Mean Girls star rocked a glamorous red lip courtesy of makeup artist Mary Greenwell and a textured ponytail styled by Giannandrea.



Clearly, Clooney and Seyfried are on the same page about sheer embellishments and asymmetrical hemlines — and we are into it!

