Disco inferno! Vanessa Hudgens rocked a ‘70s-inspired gilded eye makeup look to tape So You Think You Can Dance on Monday, August 14, and let’s just say, her eye makeup has your fall girls' night out look inspiration settled upon because a look this glamorous is failsafe.



The Grease: Live! star posted a stunning selfie on her Instagram account, which flaunted a glimmering gold smokey cat eye with razor-sharp edges. “Tonight's glammm @chadwoodhair @allanface,” she captioned the August 14 post.

Tonight's glammm @chadwoodhair @allanface A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Hudgens' ultra-glam look was created by celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano, who embellished her big brown eyes with a dramatic smokey winged style decorated with shimmering antique gold shadow on the center of her lids. Avendano kept the rest of the High School Musical actress’ look neutral with a rosy flush and a matching matte lip. A deep side-part and voluminous, textured waves courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood added extra glamour. Needless to say, Hudgens’ hair and makeup looks as perfect in 2017 as it would have in the 1970’s under a disco ball at Studio 54.

This isn’t the first retro-inspired look that Hudgens has sported recently. The triple threat wore a 1960’s-esque hair and beauty look to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13. She kept her strands styled by Chad Wood sleek and simply tied back, while her pale lips, nude eyes and Twiggy lashes distinctly referenced the mod ‘60s à la Jean Shrimpton.



• g l a m • @chadwoodhair @karanmitchellmua A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

