Looks like NARS has another cult-favorite product on their hands! Out this summer is NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment, but that’s not all — Bella Hadid is fronting the Fall 2017 campaign for the soon-to-be-iconic liquid lipstick.

François Nars is said to have shot the rock-and-roll era-inspired campaign, which features Hadid, 20, as well as Justin Gossman. Nars spoke about the bold and sultry campaign, commenting in a press release statement, “ The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important. I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.” The liquified lip pigments are formulated to feel featherlight but last all day, perfect for a bold look from day to night.

Hadid is the model of the moment, starring in campaigns with brands such as Dior, Bulgari, Nike and TAG Heuer, but this is her first campaign with NARS Cosmetics. The 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret MODEL told Us what it’s like to be photographed by François Nars, revealed her skincare routine, favorite NARS products and what beauty product she won’t leave the house without!

Us: What is it like working with François Nars?

BH: François has such beautiful energy. He's taken so many iconic photographs, so for me to have the opportunity to work with him was a dream come true!

Us: What was your reaction when you found out François wanted to photograph you for the campaign?

BH: I was so excited! I knew it was going to be an amazing shoot because of how iconic François is, and the level of creativity he puts into the makeup and his photographs. It is incredible!

Us: What is your skin care regimen?

BH: I usually keep my skin regime very simple. I wash my face, apply a good mask, followed by an oily serum.

Us: As a model, does your routine change from working days to non-working days? What about day to night?

BH: I always like to keep my skin care routine consistent. I have very sensitive skin so I like to stay with the products that I know are good for me.

Us: Tell Us about your typical makeup routine?

BH: My typical makeup includes beautiful, glowy skin, a gold eye and long, thin eye liner.

Us: What are your beauty indulgences?

BH: Face masks!

Us: What are your favorite NARS products?

BH: I love the foundations, which provide great coverage, and the insane eyeshadow colors.

Us: What is one beauty product you can’t leave the house without?

BH: Lip gloss!

The Powermatte Lip Pigment will be available in 20 different shades ranging from soft pinks and tans to the darkest black and will retail for $26. You can get a head start on purchasing the lip pigments on July 5, on the Sephora mobile app. Or you can pick them up at NARS boutiques and narscosmetics.com on July 6 and at Sephora (online and in stores) on July 13, 2017.

