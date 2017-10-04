BACKGRID

Somewhere in the unwritten rules of sisterhood there exists the expectation that if you have a sister, she will steal your clothes or at the very least cop your look. Take Bella Hadid — she’s a supermodel in her own right and has her own unique aesthetic, but she still takes fashion cues from her big sister, Gigi Hadid, who has a serious penchant for single-hued dressing. Bella stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, October 3, wearing a monochrome blue look that was a page straight out of her older sibling's book, but with her own twist.



Bella was a vision in cobalt blue in Marques’Almeida denim separates — her bright wide leg jeans and unbuttoned classic jean jacket were paired with a simple black tee, a black cross body bag and a pair of classic round cat eye frames. While Gigi regularly wears outfits in head-to-toe shades, she often gives them a sportier twist with sneakers. In other words, the uniquely Bella take on monochrome dressing came down to her Off-White label pumps. The Nike spokesmodel is known to regularly wear fashion-forward designs from the brand, so it is only natural that she kept some of her own vibe while stealing Gigi’s style.



The power pumps in question were also next level. The patent bossy lady shoes not only have a classic silhouette that just shouts “I mean business,” but they are also emblazoned with “For Walking” on the sides. Maybe they are, but we think Bella makes them look like they were made for strutting.



Tell Us: What do you think of Bella’s take on Gigi’s style?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.