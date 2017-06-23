



Move over Madonna, there’s another star wearing bras instead of shirts! On Thursday, June 22, Bella Hadid stepped out not once, but twice wearing a bra as a crop top.

BACKGRID

Early in the day, the Nike model showed off her toned tummy in black Christian Dior bandeau, Re/Done high rise jeans and Schutz Janessa ankle strap sandals. She accessorized with a snakeskin leather jacket as she headed into the Christian Dior offices.

Hadid later switched it up in a bright orange miniskirt and matching cropped jacket, which she paired with a black triangle bra and thigh-high leather boots. She sported the risqué ensemble to the Heron Preston Menswear presentation for Spring/Summer 2018. She also accessorized the look with small frame sunglasses designed by Roberi & Fraud.

BACKGRID

Hadid topped off the looks with Bagatiba oversized Roma gold hoops with both outfits.

Older sister Gigi Hadid is a fan of showing off her midriff, too. The Victoria’s Secret model regularly sports crop tops, most recently rocking a Junk Food Clothing Co. Nickolodeon crop sweatshirt in NYC on June 14.

Given the Hadid family penchant for exposed abs, it’s only a matter of time before Gigi, 22, adopts the bra-top look, too.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!