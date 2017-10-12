Gotham/GC Images

What does one do when they want to break out their chilly-weather knits but the weather won’t oblige? Make like Bella Hadid and rock a combo of two equally chic wardrobe staples: knitwear and and button down polo shirt and matching skirt.



Hadid was spotted out and about taking advantage of the in-between weather in NYC on Wednesday, October 11, that melded a seasonally appropriate textile with a temperature-appropriate silhouette. It’s still warm enough to rock a miniskirt, so why not show off your legs? Hadid’s knitted nude polo shirt and matching flared skirt was equal parts feminine, preppy and easy-to-pull-off given the unseasonably warm weather.

But how did the model keep the look from seeming dated or stuffy? It comes down to the detailing of the look and her choice of accessories. First, her knitwear was embellished with leather on the pockets and trim, adding texture and interest to an otherwise simple knit. Hadid artfully took her look to another level with black rounded cat-eye sunglasses with yellow-tinted lenses from Elizabeth & James and black pointed booted with an o-ring zipper — two futuristic takes on classic accessories which brought her outfit into 2017.



The Dior Beauty spokesmodel isn’t the only star who is taking retro staples and making them modern with their accessories. Whitney Port recently wore a retro shag jacket (that is currently on sale), but kept her outfit modern by pairing the wardrobe staple with contemporary accessories like an embroidered handbag! And if you fancy a pair of of cateye sunglasses, you are in good company: Beyonce is also a fan of the updated retro vibe!



But if that doesn’t float your boat, there are more celeb-approved glasses styles to consider, just check out our gallery.



The new fashion rule? Go retro, but take it modern with your outfit accoutrements.



