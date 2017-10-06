Raymond Hall/GC Images

If you recently found yourself watching the Lady Gaga documentary Five Foot Two and wondering to yourself, “who makes those incredible ankle boots?” you’re not alone. Team Stylish had to know — and we found out that the Fluevog boots that are part of the Gaga/Joanne uniform have been worn by a few other celebrities including Camren Bicondov, and appeared in Beyoncé's "Formation" video.



First, we’ll catch you up for those who have not yet had the chance to see the film that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Gaga: throughout the exposé, the pop star regularly appears in her ensemble du jour that consisted of a few key items including black high-waisted cut-offs, tops cropped to show under-boob, a Millennial pink cowboy hat and incredible Fluevog lace up ankle boots (called the Cubist Cupcake) with a buckle and geometric detailing on the toes.



As we mentioned, the $339 shoes haven’t just been worn by the “Poker Face” singer — they also appeared in the now-classic Beyoncé “Formation” music video released in 2016. If a stamp of approval by Bey and Gaga isn’t enough to convince you, it turns out that yet another diva is a fan of the indie footwear label: Madonna. The OG Queen of Pop rocked a pair of Fluevog Munsters in her 1991 film Truth or Dare.



Consider this the footwear brand of choice for female musicians filming game-changing projects. If you’re looking to invest in a pair of powerhouse female-approved boots, you can head on over to the Fluevog website, or their newest boutique in Dumbo, Brooklyn at the end of October.



