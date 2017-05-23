Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

When you think ballet, you probably think subdued tones and soft shades of pink. But, on Monday May 22, Blake Lively stepped out in Manhattan to fête the American Ballet Theater Gala in a neon yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta that in a word, stunned.

In true trendsetter fashion, Lively, 29, chose a classic silhouette with a twist. While the bodice was structured, the body of the gown was draped over her post-baby curves with a thigh high slit.



So, how did the former Gossip Girl star keep her look sophisticated? She kept her makeup subtle by comparison. Lively let the bright color of her gown speak for itself, and opted for a muted coral lip, glowing skin and minimal accessories, including nude strappy sandals and turquoise earrings.



As for her hair, Lively chose a loose and undone ponytail, which is part of her signature look. Safe to say, Lively took a classic style and made it youthful and fresh, all with a bold color choice and a relaxed hair and beauty vibe.



