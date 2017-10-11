We are quickly approaching red lip season and Stylish just got it’s dose of excitement over crimson pouts from none other than Blake Lively. The All I See Is You actress rocked the red lip to end all red lips (courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta) to the premiere of the film and we're swooning over it.



Part of the magic of the look was the the ultimate Old Hollywood a faux bob and classic waves that hairstylist Rodrigo Ortega created for the star. But it was her lipstick was a total scene-stealer. The shade was the perfect blue red, creamy and pigmented — with bonus teeth- and complexion-brightening effects.



And while Ta didn’t share the exact shade he used on the former Gossip Girl star, the actress is also a L’Oreal Paris ambassador. A similar shade from the line: Devil’s Matte-vocate Red.



As for the rest of her look, Lively rocked a subtle pink flush and champagne lids with a subtle flick of liner to complement her bold lip. Much like with a vampy lip, the key with keeping this look modern is to keep foundation light and the rest of the makeup fresh. Think classic screen siren but with a 2017 update.



Now it may seem like holiday parties are a ways away, but it’s good to keep a good red in mind — you never know when you might have a last minute soiree to attend and will need to quickly take your look up a notch. Or if you favor a deeper, moodier look check out our favorite dark red lipsticks for fall here!



