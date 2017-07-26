KCS Presse / MEGA

Looks like short hair is more versatile than ever before — and that’s in part thanks to Cara Delevingne. The 24-year-old model-actress has been serving endless inspiration for how to style a pixie cut in the midst of her press tour for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

With the help of stylist, Mara Roszak, Delevingne reinvented the cropped ‘do with glitter for the Paris premiere of the sci-fi thriller On Tuesday, July 25.

Gradient sparkles dusted on a platinum pixie✨ @majormoonn gel really elates the inner child. #CaraDelevingne thank you for letting us play A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

The stylist posted a behind-the-scenes pic of the fun new look, which could only be described as A mermaid makeover. “Gradient sparkles dusted on a platinum pixie✨ @majormoonn gel really elates the inner child. #CaraDelevingnethank you for letting us play,” Roszak wrote.



The new style comes on the heels of a number of epic looks that the Suicide Squad actress has sported as of late. She rocked clip-in bangs with a ribbon for the London premiere on July 24 and added a silver foil in her hair during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 21.

Tell Us: What is your favorite way that Delevingne has rocked her pixie cut?

