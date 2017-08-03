Victor Chavez/Getty

Another day, another epic hair makeover from Cara Delevingne. The model-actress finished up the worldwide press tour for her new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, with yet another kickass remix of her pixie and a jaw-dropping outfit to match for the Mexico City premiere of the film on Wednesday, August 2.

Delevingne rocked the color of the moment, millennial pink, in her hair with a touch of shimmering silver. This isn’t the first time the Paper Towns star has proven that the pixie is just as versatile as long hair either. Recently, Delevingne has worn foil embellishment, gradient green glitter and clip-in bangs to take her platinum ‘do to the next level.

Pink and silver foxy tonight in Mexico City. Last premiere of the tour. Short hair is incredibly versatile. For any woman considering the chop, DO IT! #CaraDelevingne #valerian A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Delevingne's stylist Mara Roszak posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the final pixie cut redux on August 2. “Pink and silver foxy tonight in Mexico City. Last premiere of the tour. Short hair is incredibly versatile. For any woman considering the chop, DO IT! #CaraDelevingne #valerian,” she wrote via Instagram.

Victor Chavez/Getty

Delevingne complemented the foxy pink ‘do with a pink stained lip, oodles of blush and a slate gray smokey eye. As for her dress, the supermodel rocked a space age suitable Versace Atelier sheer mini with silver scales and a structured peplum waist. Accessories were minimal, with Delevingne sporting simple studs and sparkly Stuart Weitzman formal sandals.



