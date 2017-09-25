Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 Beauty look, presented on September 24 at Milan Fashion Week, was inspired by the Queen of Hearts — and this bold lip look will be everything you want for this fall.



Along with glowing complexions and eyes were adorned with sultry feline picks, the models had their pouts painted in a variety of iconic red and burgundy shades in creamy textures, such as the Classic Cream Lipstick in Amethyst 330, Carnal 530, Scarlet 625 and Ultra 650 or in pink tones such as Daring 310, Tease 215 and Chic 230.



Makeup artists backstage gave the models their pillow pouts by tapping the fingers over the lips to build the perfect hue. To give the lips even more definition a hit of the Illuminator was applied over the cupid’s bow.



The beauty look was further enhanced by a natural flush creating by applying the delicately colored The Blush Rosebud 33 blush to the apples of the cheeks and up towards the ears, and lightly contouring under the cheekbones with The Blush in Tan 22.



We may have a few months until spring, but the queen of hearts lip look is going to be our go-to this fall.



