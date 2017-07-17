James Whatling / MEGA

Twinning! Duchess Kate and her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, were both in attendance at the 2017 Wimbledon Men’s Championship game in London on Sunday, July 16. Not only did the Middleton sisters serve Us a double portion of serious courtside style, but they were matching, too!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, joined her husband, Prince William, for the final match at Wimbledon in a tailored, crisp A-Line dress with a sophisticated burst of colorful flowers at the hem. To finish the look, she carried a white Victoria Beckham leather tote. Duchess Kate’s new shorter ‘do was also on full display, dusting her shoulders with casual waves.

It was the floral look for Pippa, 33, as well. While the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a mid-length frock, the newlywed donned a frilly floral maxi dress by Max Mara, which she accessorized with tan wedges and a green cross-body Tory Burch bag.

Middleton’s folksy boho dress isn’t the first style cue that she has taken from Duchess Kate this summer. When she attended the tennis tournament on July 10, the younger (but no less stylish) Middleton sister rocked a pastel blue off-the-shoulder dress, echoing the royal's penchant for that style neckline.

Prior to that, Pippa rocked a sheer pink lace dress for a day of tennis spectating on July 4, reminiscent of the sheer white lace Dolce & Gabbana number that the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte donned at the Royal Ascot races on June 19.

Tell Us: Which of their twinning looks is your favorite?

