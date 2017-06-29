BACKGRID

Looks like Duchess Kate is taking her style cues from the late Jackie Kennedy. The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge made a mod-nod to America’s former first lady at the Victoria & Albert Exhibition Road Quarter in London on Thursday, June 29.

Middleton donned a $2,300 houndstooth Gucci number with short-sleeves, red piping and gold buttons to the opening of the new exhibition space. The quirky, yet prim shift dress was figure-framing and demure. Kennedy famously wore houndstooth for many public appearances, making the knit print a wardrobe staple for sophisticated ladies worldwide.

The Duchess of Cambridge also carried a red clutch that matched the detailing in her dress for the appearance.

While her dress and accessories were mod, Duchess Kate kept her beauty look classic with her chestnut highlighted mane swept up in a wavy half-up hairstyle. Middleton was not without her signature peachy flush and glossy lips.

Of course, Duchess Kate has worn graphic prints before. In March 2016, Middleton attended a XL Mentoring charity event in an Eponine Label red and white houndstooth print A-line skirt and box cut jacket, reminiscent of yet another style staple of Kennedy.

Back in September 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Ralph Lauren Black Label houndstooth dress to visit to a children’s mental health center in London, which she belted and paired with black Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Duchess Kate’s calendar has been filling up these days. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace confirmed that Duchess Kate will be attending Wimbledon on Monday, July 3rd.

