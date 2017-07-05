TOP 5

The Royals

Duchess Kate Debuts Stunning Haircut at Opening Day of Wimbledon

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Game, set, match! Duchess Kate stepped out at the opening day of the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament in London on Monday, July 3, rocking a notably shorter ‘do. The Duchess of Cambridge typically wears her hair long — sometimes it reaches the middle of her back — so her new mid length style marks quite the departure for 34-year-old Duchess Kate.

The cut, which is similar to younger sister Pippa’s signature lob, grazes just below the Duchess’ shoulders and was styled with loose, face-framing waves, which added movement and body to her glossy, thick chocolate mane.

The ultra-feminine vibes didn’t stop there. Duchess Kate paired her new cut with a classic and girly polka-dotted Dolce & Gabbana frock. The black and white dress had 3/4 sleeves, with a square neckline and was cropped just above the knees.

To finish the look, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a pair of gold and pearl Oscar de la Renta post earrings, structured white Victoria Beckham bag and simple black block-heeled sandals that showed off her toned stems.

On June 29, Duchess Kate appeared in mod-inspired Gucci for an appearance at the Victoria & Albert Exhibition Road Quarter, and prior to that, stunned in navy trousers, which were quite a style remix from her normal look. Stylish has our eyes peeled for what she will do and wear next!

Tell Us: What do you think of Duchess Kate’s new look?

